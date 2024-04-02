Open Menu

PML-N Wins All Five Reserved Seats In Senate Elections From Punjab

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 08:19 PM

PML-N wins all five reserved seats in Senate elections from Punjab

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday won all five reserved seats for technocrats, women, and minorities in Senate elections from Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday won all five reserved seats for technocrats, women, and minorities in Senate elections from Punjab.

As per unofficial results announced here, PML-N's Muhammad Aurangzeb and Musadik Masood Malik were elected as senators on two reserved seats for technocrats by securing 128 and 121 votes, respectively, whereas Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) candidate Dr. Yasmin Rashid only managed to get 106 votes.

Similarly, PML-N's Anusha Rehman and Bushra Anjum Butt remained successful in securing two reserved women seats after obtaining 125 and 123 votes, respectively, whereas SIC's candidate Sanam Javed Khan managed to secure only 102 votes.

Additionally, PML-N's Khalil Tahir Sindhu was elected as a senator on one reserved seat for minorities by securing 253 votes, whereas SIC's Asif Ashiq secured 99 votes.

Polling took place at the Punjab Assembly chambers from 9 am to 4 pm for two seats each reserved for women and technocrats, and one for minorities. Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Aijaz Anwar Chohan served as the returning officer for the Senate Election.

It is pertinent to mention here that out of 12 Senate seats from Punjab, four candidates of the PML-N, two backed by the PTI-supported Sunni Ittehad Council, and one independent candidate – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi – had been elected unopposed on the seven general seats of the Senate from Punjab.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Senate Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Anusha Rehman Women Muslim All From Yasmin Rashid Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges fo ..

IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges for raising voice

5 minutes ago
 12-year-old opens fire in Finnish school, injuring ..

12-year-old opens fire in Finnish school, injuring three

6 minutes ago
 Ukrainian war damage claims system launches

Ukrainian war damage claims system launches

18 minutes ago
 Fitch Ratings says France likely needs more spendi ..

Fitch Ratings says France likely needs more spending cuts

7 minutes ago
 PFA disposes off 7,600 liters of expired carbonate ..

PFA disposes off 7,600 liters of expired carbonated beverages

7 minutes ago
 Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister

Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister

7 minutes ago
Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter

Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter

7 minutes ago
 Traders express concern over rising trend of petro ..

Traders express concern over rising trend of petroleum product prices

7 minutes ago
 Anti-India protest rally held in Muzaffarabad

Anti-India protest rally held in Muzaffarabad

6 minutes ago
 Over 500,000 passengers transported by Madinah bus ..

Over 500,000 passengers transported by Madinah buses so far in Ramazan

6 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka close on victory in second Bangladesh Te ..

Sri Lanka close on victory in second Bangladesh Test

6 minutes ago
 Minister approves promotion, placement of 305 nurs ..

Minister approves promotion, placement of 305 nursing staff

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan