PML-N Wins All Five Reserved Seats In Senate Elections From Punjab
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 08:19 PM
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday won all five reserved seats for technocrats, women, and minorities in Senate elections from Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday won all five reserved seats for technocrats, women, and minorities in Senate elections from Punjab.
As per unofficial results announced here, PML-N's Muhammad Aurangzeb and Musadik Masood Malik were elected as senators on two reserved seats for technocrats by securing 128 and 121 votes, respectively, whereas Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) candidate Dr. Yasmin Rashid only managed to get 106 votes.
Similarly, PML-N's Anusha Rehman and Bushra Anjum Butt remained successful in securing two reserved women seats after obtaining 125 and 123 votes, respectively, whereas SIC's candidate Sanam Javed Khan managed to secure only 102 votes.
Additionally, PML-N's Khalil Tahir Sindhu was elected as a senator on one reserved seat for minorities by securing 253 votes, whereas SIC's Asif Ashiq secured 99 votes.
Polling took place at the Punjab Assembly chambers from 9 am to 4 pm for two seats each reserved for women and technocrats, and one for minorities. Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Aijaz Anwar Chohan served as the returning officer for the Senate Election.
It is pertinent to mention here that out of 12 Senate seats from Punjab, four candidates of the PML-N, two backed by the PTI-supported Sunni Ittehad Council, and one independent candidate – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi – had been elected unopposed on the seven general seats of the Senate from Punjab.
Recent Stories
IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges for raising voice
12-year-old opens fire in Finnish school, injuring three
Ukrainian war damage claims system launches
Fitch Ratings says France likely needs more spending cuts
PFA disposes off 7,600 liters of expired carbonated beverages
Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister
Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter
Traders express concern over rising trend of petroleum product prices
Anti-India protest rally held in Muzaffarabad
Over 500,000 passengers transported by Madinah buses so far in Ramazan
Sri Lanka close on victory in second Bangladesh Test
Minister approves promotion, placement of 305 nursing staff
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges for raising voice5 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes off 7,600 liters of expired carbonated beverages7 minutes ago
-
Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister7 minutes ago
-
Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter7 minutes ago
-
Traders express concern over rising trend of petroleum product prices7 minutes ago
-
Anti-India protest rally held in Muzaffarabad6 minutes ago
-
Over 500,000 passengers transported by Madinah buses so far in Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Minister approves promotion, placement of 305 nursing staff6 minutes ago
-
Governor chairs meeting on launch of IT program in Hyderabad6 minutes ago
-
Professors demands Intermediate exam conduct in April6 minutes ago
-
Minister for regularization of tourism activities to increase revenue, service delivery,6 minutes ago
-
CDA adopting comprehensive strategy to ensure best facilities in hospitals6 minutes ago