PML-N wins all five reserved seats in Senate elections from Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday won all five reserved seats for technocrats, women, and minorities in Senate elections from Punjab.

As per unofficial results announced here, PML-N's Muhammad Aurangzeb and Musadik Masood Malik were elected as senators on two reserved seats for technocrats by securing 128 and 121 votes, respectively, whereas Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) candidate Dr. Yasmin Rashid only managed to get 106 votes.

Similarly, PML-N's Anusha Rehman and Bushra Anjum Butt remained successful in securing two reserved women seats after obtaining 125 and 123 votes, respectively, whereas SIC's candidate Sanam Javed Khan managed to secure only 102 votes.

Additionally, PML-N's Khalil Tahir Sindhu was elected as a senator on one reserved seat for minorities by securing 253 votes, whereas SIC's Asif Ashiq secured 99 votes.

Polling took place at the Punjab Assembly chambers from 9 am to 4 pm for two seats each reserved for women and technocrats, and one for minorities. Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Aijaz Anwar Chohan served as the returning officer for the Senate Election.

It is pertinent to mention here that out of 12 Senate seats from Punjab, four candidates of the PML-N, two backed by the PTI-supported Sunni Ittehad Council, and one independent candidate – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi – had been elected unopposed on the seven general seats of the Senate from Punjab.