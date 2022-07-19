UrduPoint.com

PML-N Wins Five Seats From PTI 20 Seats: Kaira

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 02:10 AM

PML-N wins five seats from PTI 20 seats: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N had won five seats in by-elections from the 20 seats of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Talking to a private television channel, he said that all the coalition partners had made accurate decision regarding no-confidence move against Imran Khan.

He said that PTI leadership should adopt constitutional way to run the party campaign and avoid blaming the institutions without solid proof.

Appreciating Imran's efforts for winning the elections, he said that Khan's party had made a good campaign for the by-elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira Muslim TV All From

Recent Stories

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukra ..

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

2 hours ago
 US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airst ..

US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

2 hours ago
 Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, F ..

Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, Finland's Wake - Chancellor

2 hours ago
 DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Locati ..

DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Location Data to Track Americans - A ..

2 hours ago
 US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Fo ..

US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Former Khashoggi Lawyer - State ..

2 hours ago
 Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over ..

Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over Bias, Pressure - Presidential ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.