PML-N wins five seats from PTI 20 seats: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N had won five seats in by-elections from the 20 seats of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Talking to a private television channel, he said that all the coalition partners had made accurate decision regarding no-confidence move against Imran Khan.

He said that PTI leadership should adopt constitutional way to run the party campaign and avoid blaming the institutions without solid proof.

Appreciating Imran's efforts for winning the elections, he said that Khan's party had made a good campaign for the by-elections.