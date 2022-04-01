UrduPoint.com

PML-N Wins Mansehra, JUIF Clinches Victory At Judbah, Timergarh Tehsil Councils

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Tehsil Council Judbah in Torgar district was clinched by Jamiat Ulema islam Muhammad Khan with 2,844 votes defeating PMLN Taimur Ullah who bagged 2,334 votes.

According to provisional consolidated results, Timergara Tehsil Council seat in Lower Dir was also secured by JUIF candidate Irfanuddin Khan with 10,910 votes defeating PTI Kashif Kamal who begged 10,488 votes.

Likewise, PML-N candidate Sheikh Muhammad Shafi with 56,093 votes has outclassed all political opponents in Tehsil Council Mansehra while PTI candidate Kamal Salim Khan stood runner up with 47,776 votes.

More Stories From Pakistan

