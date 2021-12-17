PML-N wins PP-206 Khanewl by-elections: Unofficial results

Pakistan Muslim League (PML N) candidate Rana Muhammad Saleem won the PP-206 by-elections

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (PML N) candidate Rana Muhammad Saleem won the PP-206 by-elections.

According to unofficial results, PML-N candidate took 47649 votes and PTI candidate Naureen Nishat Daha bagged 34030 votes and remained second while PPP candidate Syed Barjees Haider obtained 15059 votes and remained third.

It's pertinent to mention here that the seat fall vacant after death of MPA Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha in Khanewal.