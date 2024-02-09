Open Menu

PML-N Wins PP-80 In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PML-N wins PP-80 in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Sardar Muhammad Asim shair Makin has won the seat of PP-80 by getting 38,332 votes.

According to unofficial results, Muhammad Asim Shair Makin won the contest whereas independent candidate Chudhry Iftikhar Hussain remained second with 35,397 votes. Another independent candidate, Gull Muhammad Shah, remained third. The voter turnout in the constituency remained 50.44 percent.

