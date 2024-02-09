PML-N Wins PP-80 In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Sardar Muhammad Asim shair Makin has won the seat of PP-80 by getting 38,332 votes.
According to unofficial results, Muhammad Asim Shair Makin won the contest whereas independent candidate Chudhry Iftikhar Hussain remained second with 35,397 votes. Another independent candidate, Gull Muhammad Shah, remained third. The voter turnout in the constituency remained 50.44 percent.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPPP’s Faqir Sher Muhammmad wins PS- 54 election9 minutes ago
-
Jamat -e- Islami's Azaz ul Mulk wins PK-17 election9 minutes ago
-
Nasir Hussain of PPPP wins PS-25 seat9 minutes ago
-
PPPP's Abdul Hakim Baloch wins NA-231 election9 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Liaquat Ali Khan wins PK-18 election9 minutes ago
-
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam12 minutes ago
-
Youngster commits suicide over domestic issues19 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Suriya Bibi wins PK-01 election19 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah wins PS- 46 election19 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecast for Karachi19 minutes ago
-
Independent Gul Ibrahim Khan wins PK-11 election19 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Dost Muhammad wins PS- 52 election19 minutes ago