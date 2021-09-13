PML-N wins Ward No 4 seat during RCB elections

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Rashid Ahmed Khan has won the Ward No 4 seat of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), securing 4407 votes.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed result for local government elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate, Imran Shahzad bagged 2945 votes and stood second while Jamiat-e-Islami candidate, Nazim Yaqub Butt received 2793 votes and remained third.

Total registered voters were 48,304 in the ward while 15582 votes were polled at 47 polling stations.