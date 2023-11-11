PML-N wishes to have dialogue with political parties on CoE

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had a great desire to have talks with political parties on the Charter of Economy (CoE).

“We had made discussion with the Pakistan Peoples Party on the Charter of Democracy (CoD), “ he said while talking to a private television channel.

There is a dire need to have a grand dialogue on the Charter of Economy (CoE), to achieve progress and prosperity for the people of Pakistan, he said.

On the larger interest of the country, he said the PML-N, would have parleys with Mutahida Quomi Movement and Peer Pagra group for contesting elections in Sindh and Karachi areas.

The nation had given heavy support to Nawaz Sharif in the past elections, he said adding that the people will again elect Nawaz Sharif for ruling the country after the general elections. About the vote bank of the Nawaz party, he said the entire nation will vote for the PML-N, on the construction of dams, motorways, roads, metro stations, Orang train, and energy projects.

He further stated that the previous government of PML-N had also provided financial support to the provincial capital of Sindh for the construction of the Lyari Expressway, and Jinnah Terminal, besides many other development works.