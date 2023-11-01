PML-N wishes to work for country’s prosperity: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Sanaullah

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that his party wished to work with all national institutions and political parties for the country’s prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that his party wished to work with all national institutions and political parties for the country’s prosperity.

We need to work collectively to achieve development and prosperity for the people, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on talks with the chief and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said those PTI leaders who were found involved in the May 9 vandalism, the PML-N is not interested in holding dialogues with them.

Rana Sanaullah said PML-N and PPP are rival parties in the elections, however, PML-N could hold talks with PPP leader Zardari after its victory in the general elections.