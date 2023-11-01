Open Menu

PML-N Wishes To Work For Country’s Prosperity: Senior Leader Of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Sanaullah

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 11:11 PM

PML-N wishes to work for country’s prosperity: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Sanaullah

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that his party wished to work with all national institutions and political parties for the country’s prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that his party wished to work with all national institutions and political parties for the country’s prosperity.

We need to work collectively to achieve development and prosperity for the people, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on talks with the chief and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said those PTI leaders who were found involved in the May 9 vandalism, the PML-N is not interested in holding dialogues with them.

Rana Sanaullah said PML-N and PPP are rival parties in the elections, however, PML-N could hold talks with PPP leader Zardari after its victory in the general elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rana SanaUllah May Muslim TV All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

SEDD promotes investment opportunities in Sharjah

SEDD promotes investment opportunities in Sharjah

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates SIBF 2023

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates SIBF 2023

12 minutes ago
 UN committee says 'no winners' in war where thousa ..

UN committee says 'no winners' in war where thousands of children killed

38 seconds ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - 1st update

13 minutes ago
 JUI-S chairman announces grand gathering to honor ..

JUI-S chairman announces grand gathering to honor Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed

8 minutes ago
 Sanjrani hosts dinner for Akhtar Jan Mengal

Sanjrani hosts dinner for Akhtar Jan Mengal

8 minutes ago

First book on Pak-Afghan shared waters published   

39 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

8 minutes ago
 Google Doodle pays tributes to celebrated puppetee ..

Google Doodle pays tributes to celebrated puppeteer known for ‘Uncle Sargam’ ..

8 minutes ago
 Stocks higher, dollar lower before Fed rate call

Stocks higher, dollar lower before Fed rate call

12 minutes ago
 Azeri President stresses joint military training w ..

Azeri President stresses joint military training with Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 AC Rural crackdowns on price hike in PWD, Korang T ..

AC Rural crackdowns on price hike in PWD, Korang Town

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan