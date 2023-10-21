PML-N Women Wing Caravan gathering at Motorway Interchange Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) A large number of PML-N women supporters are gathering at the Motorway Interchange Peshawar in a convoy ready for departure to welcome Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

The Women's convoy is led by Provincial President Women's Wing Sobia Shahid and Farah Khan. Talking to media men at the Motorway Interchange Peshawar, Shobia Shahid said that separate vehicles had been arranged for women other convoys of women from different parts of the province are reaching Peshawar. A large number of women are going to welcome their beloved leader, Shobia Shahid said.

Talking on the occasion, Farah Khan said that the convoys coming from different districts would join the main convoy on the motorway. Vehicles have been provided to the women of every district and a large number of women will reach Lahore to welcome Quaid Nawaz Sharif, she said.

Provincial spokesperson of Muslim League-N Akhtiyar Wali confirmed that a caravan would leave for Lahore from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to welcome Nawaz Sharif.

Four big convoys of Muslim League-N will depart from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the caravans under the leadership of Provincial President Amir Maqam will leave for Lahore from the Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar, he said.

He said the first convoy left for Lahore by a special train last night and convoys of Mardan and Malakand divisions will depart from Peshawar Motorway now. The convoys of Hazara Division will join the big convoy at Burhan Interchange, Akhtiyar Wali said and added the convoys of Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan divisions will join the main convoy at the Islamabad Interchange.

The convoys going from Peshawar Motorway are led by PML-N Provincial President Amir Maqam, Akhtiyar Wali, and Al Hajj Shahji Gul while Murtaza Abbasi, Sardar Yousaf and Babar Nawaz Khan will lead the convoy of Hazara Division.

Abbas Afridi, Nasir Kamal and Alam Girshah will lead the big convoy from southern districts, Akhtiyar Wali Khan said. A special squad of youths consisting of 2000 vehicles from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also leave for Lahore, Akhtiyar said. The youth squad will be in special traditional Pakhtun dress, he informed.

