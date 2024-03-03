PML-N Women Wing Congratulates PM Shehbaz Sharif
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The women wing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
Scores of women workers of PML-N, under the leadership of Maqsooda Bibi assembled outside local press club and chanted slogans in support of their Party.
The women workers also distributed sweets amongst the people.
They stressed upon the government to pay immediate focus on inflation as it was the main issue of the masses. They hoped that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would perform vital role in addressing the people's problems.
