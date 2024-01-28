PML-N Women Wing Fully Activated For Electioneering
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2024 | 09:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Divisional President PML-N Women Wing Ms Uzma Jabeen Raja has said that women wing of the party has been fully activated for electioneering, who are convincing voters to vote and support the party for greater national interest.
Presiding over a meeting of women wing, she said Pakistan was passing through a critical stage. She said that PMLN was the only party which could save the country from prevailing crises. She said the PMLN was a pro-people party because it always pursued the public welfare and betterment agenda in the country.
It would emerge victorious with thumping majority during upcoming General Election 2024 as people have full confidence in its leadership, she added.
District President Women Wing Qudsia Zia, City President PMLN Sheikh Ejaz, City President PMLN Dr Najma Afzal, City General Secretary Kausar Shani, Mian Irfan Mannan, Rana Ahmad Shehar Yar, Mohtarma Nabeela Sana, Nusrat Kamoka, Kalsoon Rafi, and others were also present in the meeting.
