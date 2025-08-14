Open Menu

PML-N Women Wing Holds Ceremony To Mark Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:45 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A grand ceremony was organized by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Women’s Wing here at the Rawalpindi Arts Council to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

A large number of party workers and office-bearers, and civil society representatives from across the city attended the ceremony.

Member of the National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb was the chief guest, while former Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem, PML-N leader Haji Pervez, Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan, Punjab Assembly members Zaib-un-Nisa Awan, Tahseen Fawad and Riffat Abbasi, former MPA Lubna Rehan Pirzada and Asma Abbasi were also present on the occasion.

The speakers on the occasion said that August 14 was ‘a symbol of our freedom, sacrifices and hard work”.

They paid tribute to the great sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in the defence of the motherland, saying it was the protector of the nation and the guarantor of national security.

They highlighted the victory of the Pakistan Army in the Marka-e-Haq and the sacrifices made by its troops to eradicate terrorism from the country.

They emphasized that only the armed forces and the people together could make Pakistan stronger and more prosperous.

The speakers reiterated the commitment of the PML-N to public service and said that the party would always strive for the country’s development and the people’s welfare.

At the end of ceremony, the participants cut the Independence Day cake and prayed for the security of Pakistan.

