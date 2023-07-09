PML-N Women wing stage protest against Sweden incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Muslim Women's League protested outside the Press Club against the Sweden incident with a large number of Children also participating in the protest demonstration.

Protesters raised slogans against the Swedish government and said that the Holy Quran is our red line, its desecration is not acceptable under any circumstances.

Those who desecrate the Holy Quran should be made a lesson, the protestors said.

The government raised its voice against this incident at the international level, the protesters said.