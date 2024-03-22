PML-N Women’s Wing Fatima Condemns Terrorist Attack On GDAC
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Women's Wing Fatima Khan on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Gwadar Development Authority Complex (GDAC).
In a statement issued here, she said that the PML-N has already taken steps to eradicate terrorism from the country and would ensure the expulsion of terrorists.
Fatima Khan also paid tribute to the men of the police and security forces for thwarting the terrorist attack on the Gwadar Development Authority complex.
She said that the soldiers of the security forces killed the terrorists by showing bravery and thwarted their nefarious design saying that during this time, two security personnel who were the heroes of the nation were martyred.
She said that the brave sons of the nation were protecting the country by sacrificing their lives against the terrorists, saying that the bravery and timely action of the security forces thwarted the attack and killed the attackers which was admirable.
She said that anti-peace elements were carrying out terrorist activities in Balochistan to please their foreign masters and to make Gwadar Seaport fail but the Pakistan Army and other security agencies would spoil the nefarious design of the anti-peace element along with the people.
Recent Stories
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dacoit arrested after encounter6 minutes ago
-
Pollen concentration soars in twin cities6 minutes ago
-
President approves remission for prisoners on Pakistan Day, Eid ul Fitr6 minutes ago
-
Sialkot University organises seminar on women empowerment16 minutes ago
-
New electricity meters to be installed by March 31: FESCO CEO16 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to provide relief to needy people in Ramazan: Ubaidullah16 minutes ago
-
UNHCR delegation meets with newly appointed chief economist16 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation held at Lal Suhanra National Park17 minutes ago
-
DG RDA directs authorities to take strict action against encroachments near Nullah Lai26 minutes ago
-
Dera's administration for ensuring initiatives’ blessings for citizens26 minutes ago
-
Three city arteries declared model roads26 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city26 minutes ago