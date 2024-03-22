PML-N Women’s Wing Fatima condemns terrorist attack on GDAC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Women's Wing Fatima Khan on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Gwadar Development Authority Complex (GDAC).

In a statement issued here, she said that the PML-N has already taken steps to eradicate terrorism from the country and would ensure the expulsion of terrorists.

Fatima Khan also paid tribute to the men of the police and security forces for thwarting the terrorist attack on the Gwadar Development Authority complex.

She said that the soldiers of the security forces killed the terrorists by showing bravery and thwarted their nefarious design saying that during this time, two security personnel who were the heroes of the nation were martyred.

She said that the brave sons of the nation were protecting the country by sacrificing their lives against the terrorists, saying that the bravery and timely action of the security forces thwarted the attack and killed the attackers which was admirable.

She said that anti-peace elements were carrying out terrorist activities in Balochistan to please their foreign masters and to make Gwadar Seaport fail but the Pakistan Army and other security agencies would spoil the nefarious design of the anti-peace element along with the people.