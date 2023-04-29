PML-N worker shot dead

A local worker of PML-N was shot dead over some old dispute in Mohallah Ameenabad in the limits of Attock Police station here Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :A local worker of PML-N was shot dead over some old dispute in Mohallah Ameenabad in the limits of Attock Police station here Saturday.

The deceased Safeer Khan had some old dispute with Hammad Khan and later come to see him for reconciliation to settle the dispute but after the meeting, Hammad along with his accomplices shot him and fled away from the scene.

Attock Police registered a case against the nominated accused and launched further investigation.