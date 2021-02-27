PML-N workers are excited over release of Hamza Shehbaz

(@fidahassanain)

The workers including the women have reached Kot Lakhpat to welcome their leader Hamza Shehbaz being released after long period of 20 months in money laundering case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers, especially the women workers are excited and happy over release of their leader Hamza Shehbaz from Kot Lakhpat jail.

The women workers were chanting slogans in favour of their leaders. Even a man was singing to express his love for Nawaz Sharif and other leaders including Hamza Shehbaz.

The workers also addressed Nawaz Sharif and asked him to come back and get them rid of Imran Khan his government. They complained about high inflation.

Maryam Nawaz had already reached Kot Lakhpat jail to receive Hamza Shehbaz who was being released after 20 months.

The Lahore High Court on Thursday had allowed bal of Hamza Shehbaz and ordered the jail authorities for his immediate release.