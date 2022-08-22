UrduPoint.com

PML-N Workers Are The Real Strength Of The Party: Mohabbat Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 09:27 PM

President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz district Abbottabad Malik Mohabbat Awan said on Monday that the PML-N's workers were the real strength of the party in Tehsil Abbottabad

Mohabbat Awan expressed these views while addressing the chairmen of Village Councils and Neighborhood Councils associated with PML-N district Abbottabad.

He said that the Deputy Convener for Tehsil Abbottabad will be nominated after consultation with workers.

He said that PML-N Abbottabad was in a position to win the Deputy Convener seat of Tehsil Abbottabad. He further said that most of the PML-N candidates in Tehsil Abbottabad for VC and NC had won local body elections.

District General Secretary Zulfiqar Javed Abbasi said that now they were deciding about the candidates and other party issues on merit.

He told the elected chairmen of Tehsil Abbottabad that soon they would announce the name of Deputy Convener and the elected members of Circle Bakot, Galiyat and Abbottabad City Tehsil Council would work together for his success.

The meeting was attended by a number of newly elected chairmen, Deputy Attorney General Umar Farooq Abbasi, Assistant Attorney General Abdul Sattar Khan Jadoon, Senior Vice President Malik Rab Nawaz, Vice President Sardar Hanif District, Vice President Haji Javed Khan, Senior Vice President Sardar Khalid, City President Malik Shaukat, President Malik Mohsin and other party workers.

