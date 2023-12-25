(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid's Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif birthday celebration was held in constituency NA 119.

PML-N women members participated in the ceremony organized by PML-N nominated MPA Kanwal Liaqat.

Speaking on the occasion, Kanawal Liaqat said that with the grace of Allah Almighty and under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif the country would start development journey once again.

She said that she was thankful to party leadership that it had reposed confidence in her.

Party workers raised slogans in favour of their Quaid and cake was also cut.