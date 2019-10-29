(@fidahassanain)

The workers danced on drum beat and distributed sweet among them.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2019) PML-N workers danced on the drum beat and distributed sweet among themselves to celebrate thier party's supremo and three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's release on bail on medical grounds.

Hundreds of workers were standing outside premises of Islamabad High Court who were eagerily waiting for the reserved verdict to be announced. They desperately waited for the decision and as came to know that thier leader's bail was accepted they started dancing on drum beat.

Islamabad High Court while announcing its reserved decision allowed eight-week bail to former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and directed him to deposit Rs 2 million surety bonds each. The court observed that if his health deteriorated further the Punjab government could be approached.

Later, talking to the media, Ahsan Iqbal who is the senior leader of PML-N said that time frame for thier leader's health may cause him mental stress. He said their counsel told the bench about the health condition of Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Dr. Adnan, who is personal physician of former Nawaz Sharif, expressed serious concerns about the health of former prime minister.



"Nawaz Sharif's kineys are not properly functioning while his blood pressure and sugar level is also not stable," said Dr. Adnan, adding that " the further tests will show the actual status of his health,".

However, a slight increase has been observed in platelets level of Nawaz Sharif as they increased to from 25,000 to 28,000. The doctors said that the platelets level of Nawaz Sharif sharply reduced from 45,000 to 25,000 yesterday. The doctors flately refused to discharage Nawaz Sharif from the hospital for his poor health condition.

A 10-member medical board headed by SIMS Professor Mahmood Ayaz has been constituted by the government for the best possible care of Nawaz Sharif. However, Nawaz Sharif's health is very critical and it is not getting under control due to various factors--some say age factor is also major factor in his deteriorating health.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif currently at Services Hospital secured his bails from Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case and Al-Azizia reference respectively.