PML-N Workers Celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day In AJK With Great Enthusiasm And Devotion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 10:04 PM

PML-N workers celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day in AJK with great enthusiasm and devotion

Dec 26 (APP):PML-N workers paid rich tributes to father of the nation - Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the party's supremo and ex prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Bhimbher on the eve of their birthdays celebrated across Pakistan and AJK on Sunday.

The PML (N) AJK Chapter Secretary General and ex-senior minister Ch Tariq Farooq was the chief guest on this occasion who cut the birthday cake of the Quaid e Azam and the party's Supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Jammu Kashmir Liberation Cell - JKLC hosted a seminar titled "Nazriy-e-Pak Baqaye Insaniyat Ka Nazriya" at AJK University in The State metropolis with Taqdees Gillani, Parliamentary Secretary, marking the Quaid e Azam day with traditional zeal and fervor.

A speech competition among the schools children was held to celebrate the birth day of Quaid e Azam at a snow clad Sharda/ Kel area of Neelum valley district on the eve of the 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The birth anniversary ceremony was also held to pay glorious tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 3 AK Bde in Kotli, AJK. A large number of ex servicemen also attended Private school Association also hosted a Special ceremony in Muzaffarabad late Sunday with Nishad Butt at Koser School System Manakpiyan in the State capital town in the chair to celebrate the *Quaiz-e-Azam Day.

Al-Khidmat Foundation AJK also hosted a grand ceremony at Nafees Marque in Mirpur in connection with the celebration Quaid-e-Azam Day.

