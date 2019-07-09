UrduPoint.com
PML-N Workers Convention Held In Attock

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:26 AM

PML-N workers convention held in Attock

The convention of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was held here on Monday which was addressed by the top party leadership

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The convention of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was held here on Monday which was addressed by the top party leadership.

Those who addressed the convention included PML-N Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Secretary Information Maryam Aurangzeb, MNAs Ahsan Iqbal and Malik Sohail Khan, MPAs Jahangir Khanzada and Sardar Iftikhar Mithoo, former Federal minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, AJK Revenue Minister Raja Muhammad Siddique, and others.

