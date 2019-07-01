UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Workers Disheartened Over Intra-party Conflicts: Sumsam Bukhari

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 08:47 PM

PML-N workers disheartened over intra-party conflicts: Sumsam Bukhari

Provincial Minister for Information Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Monday said that Nawaz-League was reaping what they sown in the past

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Monday said that Nawaz-League was reaping what they sown in the past.

In a statement issued here, he said the PML-N workers were disheartened over intra-party conflicts.

The minister said that more workers would leave the party as disintegration in the ranks of opposition was certain. He said no one could be stopped from using its democratic right. Power struggle in Nawaz-League would destroy the party, he added.

Sumsam Ali Bukahri said that Rana Sanaullah should avoid giving sentimental statements.

He said that everyone was fully aware what happened in Punjab during the last two tenures. He said that Rana Sanaullah should give answer about Model Town tragedy. He said that uncertainty about party statements would badly affect PML-N workers.

He said that days had passed when people could be hoodwinked. He said that clarifications of Nawaz-League would not be beneficial for them at all. Those who looted the country would be held accountable, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rana SanaUllah All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Chinese premier meets Bulgarian president

19 seconds ago

3 militants killed in police raid on planned terro ..

22 seconds ago

Lahore Art Council organises play "Gumraha" at Alh ..

24 seconds ago

191 Dental Surgeons appointed on recommendations o ..

30 seconds ago

Turkey congratulates Gagauz governor over re-elect ..

6 minutes ago

Mauritania constitutional council confirms electio ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.