PML-N workers disheartened over intra-party conflicts: Sumsam Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Monday said that Nawaz-League was reaping what they sown in the past.

In a statement issued here, he said the PML-N workers were disheartened over intra-party conflicts.

The minister said that more workers would leave the party as disintegration in the ranks of opposition was certain. He said no one could be stopped from using its democratic right. Power struggle in Nawaz-League would destroy the party, he added.

Sumsam Ali Bukahri said that Rana Sanaullah should avoid giving sentimental statements.

He said that everyone was fully aware what happened in Punjab during the last two tenures. He said that Rana Sanaullah should give answer about Model Town tragedy. He said that uncertainty about party statements would badly affect PML-N workers.

He said that days had passed when people could be hoodwinked. He said that clarifications of Nawaz-League would not be beneficial for them at all. Those who looted the country would be held accountable, he added.