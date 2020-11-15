UrduPoint.com
PML-N Workers Emulating Maryam In Making Forged Documents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 08:30 PM

PML-N workers emulating Maryam in making forged documents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar said on Sunday that vice president Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has no match in making forged documents and her party colleagues and workers simply emulating her.

He tweeted that the PML-N leaders make fake deeds in London and their workers, colleagues emulate them in Pakistan.

The anti-corruption wing of Punjab police had arrested former PML-N lawmaker Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar for fraud and illegally occupying plot after presenting forged documents and making fake deeds. Some government employees were also apprehended along with Abdul Ghaffar Dogar.

More Stories From Pakistan

