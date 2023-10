LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) A large number of workers from other provinces also reached Lahore to welcome PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

They came from Karachi, Hyderabad, Peshawar and Quetta and reached Lahore by trains and buses. Women and children were also included among the workers. Activists reached Minar-e-Pakistan shouting slogans in favour of their party and leaders.