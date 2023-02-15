ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Wednesday said that party workers would vociferously counter the ongoing dirty campaign of a coterie of political minnows to browbeat and intimidate Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for getting favorable decisions.

Addressing a protest demonstration outside the ECP headquarters here, he said that the smear campaign was aimed at influencing the ECP to help advance PTI's agenda. The efforts of PTI to spread anarchy and chaos in the society and intimidate ECP will be foiled, he said.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said former Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to make ECP controversial. No institution was saved from the systemic smear campaign launched by PTI leadership.

Referring to a recent interview of Imran Khan in which Khan termed Gen Bajwa, who got retirement in November last year, 'super king' and admitted that his three-and-a-half-year stint in the Prime Minister's Office was more like of a puppet.

Imran said former Chief of Army Staff General (Retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa was running the show during PTI's three and half years of rule as 'super king.

' Tariq wondered "If Bajwa was the 'super king' at that time, what were you, donkey king?" Imran was making mockery of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He said PTI supports only favorable decisions of ECP and up its arms against the Commission whenever ECP decides against their interests.

"The selected Imran Khan government had destroyed the country's thriving economy and plunged it into quagmire. The present government is making sincere efforts to drive the country out of crisis".

Castigating Imran Khan, he said the PTI chief has made fun of electoral process as he participates in the elections and at the same time was not ready to sit in the assembly.

He said the Federal government will be accused of rigging in case of defeat of PTI in provincial assembly elections. Likewise, the losing party will accuse the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in case of defeat in the National Assembly elections in (October next).