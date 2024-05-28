PML-N Working Day And Night For Development Of Country: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2024 | 08:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq has said that under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Federal and Punjab government are working day and night for the development and prosperity of the country and the nation.
History is a witness that whenever Muhammad Nawaz Sharif came into power, the country became stronger economically, ideologically and geographically.
He expressed these views while speaking as a special guest at Kissan Mela 2024 in Koriky of Pasrur tehsil. Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Naveed Ashraf, former Vice Chairman District Council Chaudhry Jameel Ashraf, Dawood Bukhari besides dignitaries of the area were present in large numbers.
The Minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is carrying forward the vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and serving the people of the province.
He said that for the first time in the country's history, the Punjab government is going to introduce such a local government system that will provide modern sanitation facilities to the people living in the villages and the garbage will be collected and recycled to reuse. Energy will be generated from de-composite fertilizers and residual waste.
Provincial Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq said that the land of Punjab is the guardian of living traditions and here a beautiful combination of civilization and culture can be seen. He witnessed the horse competitions in the Kissan Mela of Korikey and distributed prizes among the winners.
