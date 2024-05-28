Open Menu

PML-N Working Day And Night For Development Of Country: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2024 | 08:00 PM

PML-N working day and night for development of country: Minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq has said that under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Federal and Punjab government are working day and night for the development and prosperity of the country and the nation.

History is a witness that whenever Muhammad Nawaz Sharif came into power, the country became stronger economically, ideologically and geographically.

He expressed these views while speaking as a special guest at Kissan Mela 2024 in Koriky of Pasrur tehsil. Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Naveed Ashraf, former Vice Chairman District Council Chaudhry Jameel Ashraf, Dawood Bukhari besides dignitaries of the area were present in large numbers.

The Minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is carrying forward the vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and serving the people of the province.

He said that for the first time in the country's history, the Punjab government is going to introduce such a local government system that will provide modern sanitation facilities to the people living in the villages and the garbage will be collected and recycled to reuse. Energy will be generated from de-composite fertilizers and residual waste.

Provincial Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq said that the land of Punjab is the guardian of living traditions and here a beautiful combination of civilization and culture can be seen. He witnessed the horse competitions in the Kissan Mela of Korikey and distributed prizes among the winners.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Pasrur Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

5 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

5 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

5 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

5 hours ago
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

6 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

7 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan