PML-N Working On One Agenda To Seek Escape Route For Maryam Nawaz: Dr Babar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:24 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Wednesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was working on one point agenda to seek escape route for its vice president Maryam Nawaz to go abroad

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N leaders were doing negative politics through Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to create chaos and anarchy in the country.

He said the opposition parties should exercise their right to peaceful protest demonstrations and the government was not intended to create any obstacle in their way, but stern action would be taken against the law violators, he warned.

The opposition should keep in mind that it could not step down the democratic government through rallies or sit-ins, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

