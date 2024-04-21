Open Menu

PML-N Working To Solve Public Problems: CM

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PML-N working to solve public problems: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, is sincerely trying to solve public problems.

In her message to PML-N voters on the day of by-elections, she said PML-N voters were coming out, which is a welcome sign. “We have given relief, relief and only relief to the people of Punjab in a short span of time,” she said.

The CM highlighted that "the Ramadan Nigehban Relief Package, 20,000 bikes, low-priced flour and bread are proof of our few days’ performance.

Labourers, farmers, students and women of Punjab are at the top priority of the government. The Rs 130 billion farmer package reflects Nawaz Sharif's agriculture-friendly vision."

She said, “My team and I always strive to make things easier for the common man. Laptop and iPad schemes are also going to be introduced in Punjab soon."

All candidates of PML-N will succeed with a clear majority, Inshallah, she hoped. “My mission is to carry forward the vision of your and my leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif” she concluded.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Man Women Sunday Government Top Billion Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

17 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

18 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

17 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

17 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

17 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

18 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

18 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

18 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

18 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan