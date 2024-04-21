PML-N Working To Solve Public Problems: CM
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, is sincerely trying to solve public problems.
In her message to PML-N voters on the day of by-elections, she said PML-N voters were coming out, which is a welcome sign. “We have given relief, relief and only relief to the people of Punjab in a short span of time,” she said.
The CM highlighted that "the Ramadan Nigehban Relief Package, 20,000 bikes, low-priced flour and bread are proof of our few days’ performance.
Labourers, farmers, students and women of Punjab are at the top priority of the government. The Rs 130 billion farmer package reflects Nawaz Sharif's agriculture-friendly vision."
She said, “My team and I always strive to make things easier for the common man. Laptop and iPad schemes are also going to be introduced in Punjab soon."
All candidates of PML-N will succeed with a clear majority, Inshallah, she hoped. “My mission is to carry forward the vision of your and my leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif” she concluded.
