PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, said on Friday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was working towards economic stability.

During the leadership of Nawaz Sharif the country was on the path of progress and prosperity, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that the PTI founder was the mastermind behind the May 9 events, which were designed to destabilize the country.

The sole purpose of these events was to weaken the country, bring economic instability, and create anarchy, he added.