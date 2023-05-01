UrduPoint.com

PML (N) Works For Uplift Of Labour Class: Hanif Siddiqui

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 05:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Sindh Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Hanif Siddiqui Monday paid tributes to martyrs of Chicago who laid down their life for the sake of labour rights.

On the occasion of 'International Labour Day', he addressing a program organized by the PML- N Labour wing, said Muslim League led by Nawaz Sharif had worked for the uplift of the labourers and the PML-N government always provided privileges to the class.

District Information Secretary PML-N Abdul Waheed Inqalabi said labourers should forge unity among their rank to face injustices meted out against them.

He urged the workers to expedite their struggle to achieve their due rights given to them by constitution and the UN charter.

The divisional president of PML-N Labour wing Engineer Mushtaq Ahmed Sangi and others were also present on the occasion.

