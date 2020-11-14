UrduPoint.com
PML-N Wreaked Havoc On Institutions: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said that the previous Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government wreaked havoc on the national institutions and used them for strengthening the family empire

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said that the previous Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government wreaked havoc on the national institutions and used them for strengthening the family empire.

The SACM said that the previous governmen6t initiated development projects for personal projection and to get kickbacks as they were least concerned to resolve problems of a common man.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of sewerage project here, she said the people of the country voted the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to power to get rectified wrong-doings of the past governments; however, it would take some time set the things right.

She said that the government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was determined to fulfill its promises made with the people and practical steps were being taken in this regard.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was focused on development of the Punjab province and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was leading with devotion to serve masses.

She said Usman Buzdar had changed the traditional way of ruling the province as he, unlike the past rulers, was available to people and his colleagues to solve their problems.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was working with great commitment without personal advertisement and projection, she said adding that the PTI was launching public friendly projects which would benefit people in real sense.

She said the Rs 350 million sewerage line project would solve the sanitation problems of the locality.

The previous government, which claimed to make the city Paris, only carried out development projects in selected areas, she added.

She advised the opposition parties to avoid making the national institutions controversial for the sake of politics and personal gains. She urged masses to adopt all precautionary measures against coronavirus by wearing face-masks and practicing social distancing as the virus spread was on rise again.

