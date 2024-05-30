Open Menu

PML-N Youth Wing Takes Out Yom-e-Takbeer Rally In City

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 06:58 PM

PML-N Youth wing takes out Yom-e-Takbeer rally in city

PML-N Youth wing, Multan district, took out a rally in the city Thursday to commemorate Yom-e-Takbeer, the day Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power on 28th of May in 1998

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) PML-N Youth wing, Multan district, took out a rally in the city Thursday to commemorate Yom-e-Takbeer, the day Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power on 28th of May in 1998.

PML-N youth wing Multan president Abdur Rahman Fari led the rally at Chowk Qazzafi where participants raised slogans in support of PML-N president Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan armed forces.

Abdur Rahman Fari and general secretary Rafiq Karimi said that the nuclear detonations conducted in 1998 had made the country’s defense impregnable. The participants also cut the cake on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Nuclear May

Recent Stories

Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; c ..

Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here

26 seconds ago
 Woman killed in road mishap

Woman killed in road mishap

3 minutes ago
 3 education board employees promoted

3 education board employees promoted

1 minute ago
 Court awards death sentence in murder case

Court awards death sentence in murder case

1 minute ago
 MPA opens digital classes at two colleges for entr ..

MPA opens digital classes at two colleges for entry test preparation

1 minute ago
 Bahawalnagar's new family court complex inaugurate ..

Bahawalnagar's new family court complex inaugurated by DSJ

1 minute ago
NATO meets as pressure grows to let Ukraine hit Ru ..

NATO meets as pressure grows to let Ukraine hit Russia

1 minute ago
 US growth slower than estimated in first quarter: ..

US growth slower than estimated in first quarter: govt

5 minutes ago
 HCCI a business community institution, not persona ..

HCCI a business community institution, not personal property of anyone: Ikram Ra ..

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique comm ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique commends nurses on World Nurses Da ..

5 minutes ago
 Training session on E-Filing, office automation sy ..

Training session on E-Filing, office automation system held at RDA

5 minutes ago
 Ghana vice consul general meets commerce minister

Ghana vice consul general meets commerce minister

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan