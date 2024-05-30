PML-N Youth Wing Takes Out Yom-e-Takbeer Rally In City
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 06:58 PM
PML-N Youth wing, Multan district, took out a rally in the city Thursday to commemorate Yom-e-Takbeer, the day Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power on 28th of May in 1998
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) PML-N Youth wing, Multan district, took out a rally in the city Thursday to commemorate Yom-e-Takbeer, the day Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power on 28th of May in 1998.
PML-N youth wing Multan president Abdur Rahman Fari led the rally at Chowk Qazzafi where participants raised slogans in support of PML-N president Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan armed forces.
Abdur Rahman Fari and general secretary Rafiq Karimi said that the nuclear detonations conducted in 1998 had made the country’s defense impregnable. The participants also cut the cake on the occasion.
