PML-N's 2nd Class Leaders Should Help Find Hospital For Nawaz In London Instead Of Visiting Karachi: Firdous

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

PML-N's 2nd class leaders should help find hospital for Nawaz in London instead of visiting Karachi: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif should better summon his party's second class leaders to London to find a better hospital for the treatment of Nawaz Sharif.

Instead of visiting Karachi, those leaders should help him (Shehbaz) in locating a hospital in London, she said in a tweet.

Addressing PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, she said the government had fulfilled its legal responsibility by writing a letter to the British authorities for returning of Nawaz Sharif.

The Sharif family had fled to London after destroying the country's economy (while in government).

It was now history that the Qatari letters presented by the PML-N leaders were rejected by the court for being fake, she added.

The SAPM said the PML-N leadership recognized only those elections as transparent which brought them to power. While in government, they had adopted a dictatorial attitude and kept distance from their party's elected representatives, she added .

