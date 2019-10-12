PML-N’s 90 per cent leaders reject’s Nawaz Sharif’ advice of resignation as final card

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N leaders say if they resign following Nawaz Sharif’s advice they will be out of politics.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-12th Oct, 2019) Around 90 per cent leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have rejected their chief Nawaz Sharif’s idea of opting to resignation from the national assembly if their demands are not accepted during Islamabad’s Azadi March, media reports revealed.

Nawaz Sharif, according to the reports, has asked his party leaders to opt the idea of tendering resignation from the national assembly if their demands are not accepted during JUI-F’s Azadi March. However, the sources said that around 90 per cent leaders of the PML-N rejected the idea of their leader even if their demands are not accepted.

It may be mentioned here that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has openly asked for the support of JUI-F’s Azadi March scheduled on Oct 27 in Islamabad against the government, and directed his party leaders to make a strategy to take part in the March.

The sources said that rest of 10 percent leaders of the PML-N has sought time to deliberate on the idea of their leader Nawaz Sharif. Many prominent leaders including Shehbaz Sharif who is president of the PML-N and brother of Nawaz Sharif are not ready to opt to quitting the membership of the national assembly, they added.

They further stated that the PML-N leaders said that they accepted the advice of Nawaz Sharif regarding their participation in Azadi March but tendering resignation on his advice was equal to quitting the politics.

“The option of resignation will be opted only if the rival PPP leaders also show their consent to resign,” the leaders said, adding that “It is the only way through way this option would be fruitful,”.

They said if they did and other parties’ leaders did not resign from their seats in the national assembly the leaders of the other parties will contest on their seats and will become members of the parliament and thus, their politics will come to an end.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman himself is out and he wants us to be out,” the sources quoted the PML-N leaders as saying.

According to media reports, some PML-N leaders also said that Nawaz Sharif wanted that this government should be flopped but they said that actually he also wanted them to be flopped.

“To fulfill the desire of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz Sharif wants to go to the maximum extent but the leaders of the PML-N will never tender resignations,” the media reports quoted the PML-N leaders.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is likely to announce his party’s participation in JUI-F’s Azadi March but that too after huge pressure from his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, the sources said, adding that otherwise Captain retired Muhammad Safdar was asked to announce full support in case of denial from the other side (Shehbaz Sharif’s side).

They said that Captain retired Muhammad Safdar’s recent statement that Hussain Nawaz should remain in contact with JUI-F Chief was also strongly disliked by Shehbaz Sharif who is also Opposition leader in the National Assembly. The leaders of the PPP also rejected the idea of giving resignation from the membership of the national assembly, saying that they would lose Sindh government if they did so, they concluded.