PML-N’s Abdul Aziz Khan wins PP-295 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Abdul Aziz Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-295, Rajanpur-IV by securing 37,884 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Sardar Farooq Amanullah Dareshik, an independent candidate who bagged 31,644 votes.

Voters turn-out remained 52.42 per cent.