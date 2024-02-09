PML-N’s Abdul Qadir Wins NA-184 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Abdul Qadir Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the election from NA-184, DG Khan-I, constituency by securing 110,999 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was an Independent candidate Ali Muhammad who bagged 109,796 votes. Overall voters' turn-out remained 56.35 per cent.
