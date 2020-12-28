UrduPoint.com
PML-N's Adil Shah Elected As New Mayor Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

PML-N's Adil Shah elected as new Mayor Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Adil Shah has won the election for mayor of Islamabad by beating PTI candidate Malik Sajid.

Polling for the election continued uninterrupted from 9 am to 5 pm.

A total of 3 candidates took part in the election for the mayoral post. Pir Adil Shah represented PML-N, Malik Sajid Mehmood was from PTI while Azhar Mehmood contested as an independent candidate.

A total of 73 voters exercised their right to vote, of which Adil Shah got 43 votes while Malik Sajid secured 26 votes.

The seat of Mayor Islamabad was vacant after tendering resignation by Sheikh Anser Aziz in month of October.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had earlier announced holding of election on December 28 to fill the vacant seat of Mayor in Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Through a notification, the commission, while issuing the election schedule, called upon the members of Metropolitan Corporation to elect Mayor of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, against the vacant seat as per schedule.

More Stories From Pakistan

