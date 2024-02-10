PML-N’s Ahmad Khan Leghari wins PP-291 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Muhammad Ahmad Khan Leghari has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-291, Dera Ghazi Khan-VI by securing 38,102 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Faheem Saeed an independent candidate who bagged 36,577 votes.

Voters turn-out remained 32.07 per cent.