(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Amir Talal Khan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-178, Muzaffargarh-IV by securing 113,816 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Abdul Qayyom Khan Jatoi who bagged 87,932 votes.

The voters’ turn-out remained 52.35%.