PML-N’s Armaghan Subhani wins NA-70 seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-70 Sialkot-I by securing 123,437 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Hafiz Hamid Raza who bagged 112,117 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 52.6 per cent in the constituency.