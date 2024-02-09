PML-N’s Armaghan Subhani Wins NA-70 Seat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-70 Sialkot-I by securing 123,437 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Hafiz Hamid Raza who bagged 112,117 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 52.6 per cent in the constituency.
