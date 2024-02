ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Asif Saeed has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-236, Vehari-VIII by securing 54,211 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ali Raza Khan of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) who bagged 8,462 votes.

Overall voters’ turnout remained 57.31 percent.