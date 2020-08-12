UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N's Assault On Constitutional Institutions Condemned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:47 PM

PML-N's assault on constitutional institutions condemned

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that assaulting constitutional institutions is an old tradition of PML-N

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that assaulting constitutional institutions is an old tradition of PML-N.

He denounced that the father got invaded the Supreme Court and the daughter attacked NAB, a constitutional institution.

Talking to media men during an open court here at his camp office, he inquired as to how come properties of Maryam Nawaz were coming to surface and censured that she in the past falsely claimed to be holding no property in London and even in Pakistan.

Aslam Iqbal deplored that when she was inquired about holding thousands of acres of property in Raiwind and she instantly attacked NAB office along with a mob.

He censured that invasion of a constitutional institution on the grounds for querying about loot and plunder was highly condemnable. He stressed that such elements should bear in mind that they will have to be held accountable for each and every single looted penny of the masses.

He listened to the problems of the people for two hours and issued on the spot orders for resolving their problems mostly related to WASA, Police, education, Health, WAPDA, Sui Gas and other social services departments.

He said that it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring improvements in the lives of masses. He highlighted that present government had set in motion exemplary programmes for the well-being of the masses.

He remarked that flaws of system come to light by holding an open court and also provides an ample opportunity to directly resolve problems of the people.

The Minister outlined that serving the masses and addressing their grievances provides heartfelt contentment and blessings of Allah Almighty. Aslam Iqbal pledged to serve the masses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Raiwind Prime Minister Supreme Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police National Accountability Bureau Sui Gas Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz WAPDA London Media Government Court

Recent Stories

Emaar Properties reports H1 revenues of AED9 bn; A ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler calls on Arabs to support Lebanon; D ..

36 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed embarks on a series of visits ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates adds Birmingham, Cebu and Houston, taking ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders&#039; directi ..

1 hour ago

UK economy slumps by 20% in Q2

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.