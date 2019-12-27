UrduPoint.com
PML-N's Atta Ullah Tarar Appears Before FIA In Judge Video Scandal Case

Fri 27th December 2019

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary Atta Ullah Tarar on Friday appeared before Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in accountability court judge Arshad Malik video scandal case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary Atta Ullah Tarar on Friday appeared before Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in accountability court judge Arshad Malik video scandal case.On the occasion, dozens of PML-N activists chanted slogans in the favor of party's deputy secretary.Earlier, FIA team had raided the Model Town central office of PML-N in Lahore and seized key records in connection with the judge video scandal.During the action, FIA took into custody hardware of a computer from the Central Secretariat Office of PML-N in Model Town.

"A FIA team raided at the central office of PML-N and took hardware of a computer from the office," said PML-N Deputy Secretary Ata Ullah Tarar.

"The FIA team was holding warrant for raid at the party's central office," he further said, adding that they had all the data in the IT room.He also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to create unrest in the country by arresting all of them but they would not surrender and would continue their struggle against him.Atta Ullah Tarar further termed the action as an enmity against the PML-N and asserted, "This is the very end of fascism and retaliation.

We will fight vigorously against it." He added that the forensic analysis of original video is often denied.

