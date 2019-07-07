SIALKOT, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said the government would use every channel to unearth culprits involved in the video for its logical end.

The PML-N's bosses were habitual in staging such fake dramas for their personal gains and damaging the national institutions, she said this while talking to different delegations here.

She said vote of no confidence against the Senate chairman would be fizzled out as the opposition was trying to conquer a small province for its lust.

Dr Firdous said the PTI-led government had focused its special attention on strengthening the national economy on top priority basis.

Several measures had already been adopted, she said and added the PTI-led government was endeavoring to bring about radical changes in every sphere of life as well as solving problems of the country.

The special assistant stressed the people that they should strengthen hands of Prime Minister Imran Khan for bringing about an economic stability and purging the country from the menace of corruption.

She said the government was making all out efforts for weeding out corruption on top priority basis.

Special efforts were being made for resolving issues of the business community at the earliest to facilitate exporters and manufacturers of the country, she said and added the business community was the backbone of economy as well as providing employment to thousands of industrial workers in the country.