LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Central Executive Committee (CEC) was held here on Wednesday with Nawaz Sharif in the chair through video link.

The meeting was attended by the senior party leadership, including Raja Zafarul Haq, Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Maryam Nawaz, Rana Snaullah, Pervaiz Rashid, Muhammad Zuabir and others.

Addressing the meeting, Nawaz Sharif expressed his sadness over the arrest of party president Shehbaz Sharif, who, he said, remained committed to the party's narrative. The party would continue its struggle despite difficulties, he said.

Nawaz Sharif claimed that during the PML-N governments, huge successes were achieved and many development projects were completed. The PML-N government carried out development throughout the country, including Balochistan, he added.

PML-N leaders including Maryam Nawaz also addressed.

Later, talking to the media, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said all the decisions taken by the opposition would be implemented using the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) platform. The first public gathering would be held in Quetta while rallies and long march would also be conducted, he added.