ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary General Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal has summoned the party's Central General Council to meet on Friday (March 10) at 2 pm in Convention Centre Islamabad.

The main agenda of the meeting would be the election of the party's central office bearers.

Members from various regions of Pakistan as well as party committees and senators would be in attendance.

Central council members of Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Islamabad would attend the meeting.

Apart from this, the members of the party's central executive committee, central parliamentary committee and senators would also be in attendance.