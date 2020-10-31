UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N's Confrontation With State Dangerous, Warns Sh Rashid

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 05:03 PM

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has warned that consequences of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) confrontation with the state will be dangerous, as the party is giving politics priority over the state

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has warned that consequences of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) confrontation with the state will be dangerous, as the party is giving politics priority over the state.

Addressing a press conference at the Pakistan Railways (PR) headquarters here on Saturday, he said that the enemies like India were beating the drums over the anti-state statement of PML-N leader Ayyaz Sadiq, which he gave in the National Assembly the other day.

The minister said that the current situation was dangerous and it could become more dangerous in future if the anti-state elements did not change their narrative. He said that Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister had appointed six army chiefs and he quarreled with all his army chiefs later. He said the PML-N was following foreign agenda which was damaging for the country, and the DG ISPR also made it clear that their agenda was creating anxiety in the forces.

He said that Pakistan Army was a guarantee for solidarity of the country as well as the democratic system in the country even in the current political and sensitive situation.

He said that a dangerous language was being used against the generals and jawans of the forces which was unacceptable as a sensible person could never utter a word against his army.

However, he ruled out the chance of a martial law or presidential system in the country.

He said that the period between Nov 1 to Dec 31 was important and the situation would be cleared by Feb 20, 2021.

He said that if confrontation was with the politicians, then Prime Minister Imran Khan was standing in front of the opponents, and if you wanted to fight against the state, then the results would be dangerous as fight in politics was right of the politicians but fight against the state was not right of the politicians.

It was a foreign agenda and anarchy was being created in the country, he warned.

He said that such kind of anarchy could become an embarrassment for the political forces in the country as countries could not progress in such situation, adding that national economy was already under pressure.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had launched Ayyaz Sadiq and it could be the result of the statement of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in which he welcomed the dialogue process.

"Imran Khan is ready for dialogue on every point except for corruption," he added.

He said that there was no room for Nawaz and Maryam after they both gave their narrative, adding that politics of Pakistan People's Party was better than the PML-N as the former's leadership gave wise statements.

The minister said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman could make difficulties for the government as he had madrasas and students, he could bring students on roads.

Sh Rashid said that Fazl had nine seats in the National Assembly so his dreams of playing any role in the government could never be fulfilled. He said that Imran Khan was not going anywhere and he added that the people would see improvement between January 1 and February 20, 2021 and the government would complete its tenure.

