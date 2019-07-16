UrduPoint.com
PML-N's Corruption Cruelty With Masses: Sumsam

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 10:40 PM

PML-N's corruption cruelty with masses: Sumsam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari Tuesday said Sharif family inflicted cruelty on Pakistani people by committing corruption.

Talking to various delegations here in his office, he added that PML-N had lost its total credibility after disclosures of international media, citing that those making false claims of not doing corruption of a single penny had emerged as big corrupt.

Bukhari said the PTI government would take their (PML-N) corruption cases to logical end and no one would be given safe passage and accountability would be carried out come what may.

Shahbaz Sharif indulged in money laundering through his sons and son-in-law, he said and asserted that now people of Pakistan came to know why mega projects were initiated.

"The real acting of moving fingers and dropping mikes has come to light. Plunderers will have to apologise from the public by returning each and every penny," he vowed.

The process of indiscriminate accountability was going on for the first time in 70 years history of Pakistan, he said and expressed the resolve that PTI government would put the country on firm and solid footings for all times to come, and economic situation of the country would soon be improved.

