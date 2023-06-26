Open Menu

PML-N's Election Campaign To Get Boost After Nawaz Arrival In Pakistan: Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 12:50 AM

PML-N's election campaign to get boost after Nawaz arrival in Pakistan: Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Malik Ahmad Khan on Sunday said that the PML-N election campaign will get boost after Nawaz Sharif arrival in Pakistan.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Nawaz Sharif had to face false cases filed by opposition party members.

Commenting on disqualification terminology, he said in Pakistani law, we didn't have lifetime disqualification terms for political leaders.

To a question about delay in elections, he said the government has no plan to delay the elections. He hoped that his party would form the next government with majority votes.

