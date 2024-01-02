Open Menu

PML-N’s Final Candidate List Is Expected To Unveil On January 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2024 | 10:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Dr. Nisar Ahmad Cheema on Tuesday revealed that the party's candidate list would be finalized by January 10th.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr. Cheema said that Nawaz Sharif was personally conducting interviews with potential candidates who will represent PML-N in the upcoming elections.

Dr. Cheema further said, "Once the candidate announcements are made, we anticipate a surge in the election campaign, reaching every corner of the country.

He emphasized Nawaz Sharif's unparalleled commitment to the political landscape, citing it as a manifestation of seriousness rarely seen in Pakistan's political history. "Nawaz Sharif's track record of accomplishments for the people of Pakistan is unparalleled”, he added.

In light of the current challenges facing the country, Dr. Cheema concluded that Nawaz Sharif remains a pivotal option for steering Pakistan out of crises.

